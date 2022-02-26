System brings rain to the area Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds rolled into the region early and temperatures have widely varied depending on your location. Tonight, clouds will remain in place across Central and South Alabama. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s region wide with calm winds.

We are tracking rain for Sunday. Skies will remain cloudy with passing showers across the area. Highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Skies remain cloudy Sunday night with lingering showers and lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s along with northwest winds around 5 mph.

Monday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows back into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday is also looking pleasant. Highs are back into the upper 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night we will hover in the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday is looking even warmer. Highs will be back into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Thursday is looking very similar to Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday night we will see calm conditions with lows in the 40s.

Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 70s. Lows Friday night will hover in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Long range forecast models indicate partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with afternoon highs back into the middle 70s. A passing shower is possible, but as of right now, most locations will remain dry.

