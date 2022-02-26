Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Millbrook earlier this week.

According to police, the victim, identified as Rodney Tavaras Pettaway, 26, of Millbrook, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:10 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of Oliver Drive regarding shots fired, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. While in route, Millbrook 911 got multiple calls about a person being shot in the area.

Police said they found Pettaway suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Oliver Drive and Mamie Drive.

Millbrook fire rescue units responded to the scene to provide treatment Pettaway. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the victim was shot at a nearby residence in the 4100 block of Oliver Drive.

Detectives identified Jamiah Marquis Burke, of Millbrook as the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder against Burke.

Burke is being held at the Elmore County Jail. His bail is set at $250,000.

