2 dead following Elmore County crash Saturday morning

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Elmore County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement officials.

ALEA says the wreck happened around 1:35 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 165 mile marker, one mile west of Coosada, when a 2007 Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a 2013 Ford Mustang.

Troopers say the driver of Camry, a 19-year-old, and one of the passengers in the Mustang, 32-year-old Randall Singleton, of Wetumpka, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the Mustang was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers did not release the name of the 19-year-old.

No further information was released as ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.

