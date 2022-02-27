Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall

Fall
Fall(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the help of a local mail carrier, an elderly woman’s life was saved by the Sylacauga Fire Department (SFD), and they also did a couple of extra kind gestures before leaving.

According to a Sylacauga city representative, a local mail carrier, Derek Oleen, noticed mail accumulating in an elderly customer’s mailbox. He heard her dog inside, knowing she would never leave it, so he called in a welfare check on the resident. It turns out the elderly lady had been laying on the floor for days after a fall.

Sylacauga Fire Department made a post on Facebook detailing the incident.

SFD said they had to use “force entry” to get to the resident. They found that the woman had fallen and was unable to call for help for five days. She was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital for additional safety precautions.

Due to the damage of the forced entry, the residents’ door wouldn’t close properly, so SFD fixed the door before leaving the scene.

They also made sure her dog was fed and watered, and had someone to look after him.

Today, SFD's A-shift showed what being firefighters is all about! SFD responded to a welfare check - a resident had not...

Posted by Sylacauga Fire Department on Friday, February 25, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
A GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family of Ja’Seyon Green.
Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

Latest News

South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on...
Coleman parks 18-wheeler at Ala. Capitol amid congressional ballot fight
Staying dry and sunny, but getting warmer!
Warming trend expected as the week progresses
A sunrise over Montgomery.
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves