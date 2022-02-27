Advertise
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.

Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate. His son was left unconscious because of the fall. The entire ordeal was caught on video in front of dozens of fans at the Bell County Expo Center. The video shows his father jumping into action to cover Cody with his body.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx, could’ve been a hella lot worse.”

The video has since gone viral since its release, with many commenters calling him a hero, with one arguing Landis should be nominated for “Father of the Year.”

