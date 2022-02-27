Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia

FedEx suspends services to and from Russia
FedEx suspends services to and from Russia(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it has suspended inbound service to Russia until further notice.

A FedEx representative has provided the following statement:

“The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and have temporarily suspended inbound service to Russia. We continue to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.”

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
A GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family of Ja’Seyon Green.
Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

Latest News

South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on...
Coleman parks 18-wheeler at Ala. Capitol amid congressional ballot fight
Staying dry and sunny, but getting warmer!
Warming trend expected as the week progresses
A sunrise over Montgomery.
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves