Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.

Police and fire medics responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 900 block of West South Boulevard regarding a person shot, according to Cpl. Tyneshia James. At the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, James said.

No other details have been released surrounding the shooting.

