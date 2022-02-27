Advertise
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.

Police and fire medics responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 900 block of West South Boulevard regarding a person shot, according to Cpl. Tyneshia James. At the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, James said.

No other details have been released surrounding the shooting.

