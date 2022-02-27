Tracking a big warm-up as we move out of February and into March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies remain cloudy tonight with a lingering shower or two moving across the area. Lows will hover in the lower 40s for most with a few upper 30s for parts of west Alabama. Winds overnight will be out of the northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

A sprinkle or two will be possible Monday morning, but most locations will be dry with clouds slowly breaking apart. By the afternoon we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s and north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows back into the 30s and 40s.

The first day of March is looking very nice across the area. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies and northwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night we will hover in the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday is looking even warmer. Highs will be back into the lower 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Thursday is looking very similar to Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday night we will see calm conditions with lows in the 40s.

Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, so a big warm up is expected to end the week. Lows Friday night will hover in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Long range forecast models indicate partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A passing shower is possible, but as of right now, most locations will remain dry. Saturday night will hover in the 50s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Moving into Sunday, we are again forecasting an above average day when it comes to temperatures. Highs will hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. A passing shower is possible, but right now most locations look to remain dry.

