Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino

MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She last was seen about noon Feb. 26, 2022, at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.(Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A woman from Alabama who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia was found safe after disappearing from Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, was last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 by her fiancé.

The Bossier City Police Department announced around 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 that she was found safe.

