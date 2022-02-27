Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A woman from Alabama who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia was found safe after disappearing from Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, was last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 by her fiancé.

The Bossier City Police Department announced around 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 that she was found safe.

