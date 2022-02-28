Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Humanities Alliance to honor Bryan Stevenson, late John Lewis

Alabama Humanities Alliance is honoring Bryan Stevenson and the late John Lewis.
Alabama Humanities Alliance is honoring Bryan Stevenson and the late John Lewis.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Humanities Alliance will present its highest honor to Alabamians who have made our state and nation a smarter, kinder, and more vibrant place to live. That award this year is going to Bryan Stevenson and the late John Lewis.

Every year since 1989, the Alabama Humanities Alliance has bestowed this honor to writers and historians, community leaders and big thinkers, civil rights icons and storytelling legends. It’s honored Alabamians who challenge us to examine what it means to be human. Who provides context that helps us better understand our past and our present. And who help us see our state’s diverse communities, rich cultures, and fellow neighbors more clearly and with more empathy.

This year, it adds two more Fellows to these ranks at The Alabama Colloquium, presented by Regions, Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, and the late John Lewis. The program Monday includes a conversation with Stevenson, moderated by NPR’s Michel Martin, an original poem by Alabama Poet Laureate Ashely M. Jones, a tribute to the life and legacy of John Lewis, and award presentations and an audience question and answer session.

In-person tickets for the event are sold out, but tickets are still available to attend virtually at https://secure.swell.gives/alabamahumanities/tickets#/ticket.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
A GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family of Ja’Seyon Green.
Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

Latest News

South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on...
Coleman parks 18-wheeler at Ala. Capitol amid congressional ballot fight
Staying dry and sunny, but getting warmer!
Warming trend expected as the week progresses
A sunrise over Montgomery.
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
A look into what causes Alabama’s beautiful sunrises
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves