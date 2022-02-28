Advertise
Art created by current, former inmates on display

Alabama Archives and History (File Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Works of art created by current and former inmates are on display at the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery.

The exhibit titled “Changing the Course: Art by the Currently & Formerly Incarcerated” opened Friday and will be on display until April 15. The art works were created by inmates at state prisons, participants in Auburn University’s Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project and people attending parole day centers.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

