Art created by current, former inmates on display

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Works of art created by current and former inmates are on display at the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery.

The exhibit titled “Changing the Course: Art by the Currently & Formerly Incarcerated” opened Friday and will be on display until April 15. The art works were created by inmates at state prisons, participants in Auburn University’s Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project and people attending parole day centers.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

