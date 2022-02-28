Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden, Harris to mark Black History Month with White House event

The White House is holding an event to conclude Black History Month. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will hold a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They will be joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
A GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family of Ja’Seyon Green.
Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Justices wrestle with EPA power to curb carbon emissions
Total rain over the next week.
Warming trend expected as the week progresses
Russia is facing consequences for its invasion of Ukraine on the soccer field.
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
The Alabama State Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers during the 97th Turkey Day Classic in...
ASU, Tuskegee ink 3-year deal to play Turkey Day Classic