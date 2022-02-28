Advertise
Big Ten athletes to tour Alabama civil rights sites in July

The Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, AL (AP) - The Big Ten plans to take a group of athletes from member schools on a three-day trip to civil rights sites in Alabama this summer as part of a conference-wide program exploring race relations and social justice.

The July 15-17 trip will be funded by the Big Ten as part of a program designed to provide additional educational experiences for athletes.

Conferences across the country have developed social justice initiatives in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020.

The Big Ten trip to civil rights sites is the first of its kind.

