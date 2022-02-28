Coleman parks 18-wheeler at Ala. Capitol amid congressional ballot fight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama businessman who is still trying to get into the District 2 Congressional race used one of the 18-wheelers he owns to make a statement in front of the state Capitol Monday afternoon.

Jeff Coleman parked the 18-wheeler near the Capitol and hand-delivered a letter to Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill, in which he’s requesting they seek clarification from the U.S. Supreme Court on a matter that has kept him off the ballot.

“The simple fact is voters deserve a choice, but right now a political machine is doing everything they can to protect the insiders and Namby Pamby politicians who are driving America into a ditch,” Coleman said in a news release. “That’s why I am asking Secretary Merrill and General Marshall to do what’s right by the people, to stand up to political cronyism and ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify this matter so voters have a real choice in this upcoming election.”

South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on Feb. 28, 2022 as part of his fight to get on the District 2 congressional ballot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At issue is the date of the filing deadline to gain access to the upcoming primary ballot.

The original filing deadline was Jan. 28, but a federal court subsequently ruled on the state’s new congressional district maps and ordered that the Legislature redraw the districts and extend the qualifying deadline to Feb. 11. Not long after that order, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the lower court’s decision, siding with Alabama.

Because the Supreme Court issued its stay before the lower court’s Feb. 11 deadline, Merrill’s office said that meant qualifying officially ended on Jan. 28 and that the Feb. 11 extension was no longer in effect. He further stated that those who qualified after Jan. 28 but before the Supreme Court decision on Jan. 7 had qualified to be on the ballot in their respective race.

South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on Feb. 28, 2022 as part of his fight to get on the District 2 congressional ballot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

As for those who sought to qualify after the Feb. 7 stay, Merrill said they were time-barred by the Jan. 28 deadline. Coleman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party on Feb. 10 and began airing political advertisements on television.

On Friday, a federal court ruled Coleman could not appear on the Republican congressional ballot because he’d failed to qualify by the deadline.

“We refuse to be steamrolled,” Coleman said, noting that while the lower court refused to clarify the qualifying deadline or to allow him to be a party to the state’s congressional district lawsuit, the AG and Secretary of State are parties and “they are able to ask this question on behalf of Alabamians and get an answer.”

Coleman’s 18-wheeler, which he’s dubbed “The Jeff Coleman for Congress ‘Alabama Tough’ Air Horn Truck Tour,” features signatures of supporters, and he’s promising to drive it to cities around congressional District 2 to raise more support for his efforts.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.