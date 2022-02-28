Gas prices continue to rise due to on-going crisis in Ukraine

Advertise
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The war in Ukraine is expected to cause a spike in gas prices. Right now, the average price per gallon is $3.35 according AAA of Alabama. That’s up more than 30 cents from a month ago. Experts say prices at the pump could go up another 20 to 30 cents a gallon across the country.

Gas prices are going up daily it seems, with stations in the Birmingham metro ranging from $3.35 a gallon to $3.49 in some spots.

Like many people, the price at the pump has Courtney Smith rethinking his route.

“Definitely try to use less gas wherever I go,” Smith who was filling up at a station in Birmingham said.

It’s not just gas. Food prices continue to rise as well. Russia and Ukraine are major producers of commodities like grains. Those prices typically go up during big global events which more than likely will trickle down the grocery aisle.

On Facebook, we asked, “Are you more worried about rising gas prices or rising food prices?” Thousands of people chimed in saying both. Teresa told us “its getting scary…food and gas prices going up daily and the pay rate is staying the same.”

We can’t forget about the pandemic. It’s still impacting things like the supply chain. Lynn Douglas calls what we’re experiencing the new reality.

“We’re going to have to learn how to live with it and remember we are a part of the world community and what happens in the world effects all of us,” Douglas said.

Back at the gas pump, Courtney is trying to find as many ways as possible to stretch a dollar.

“You’re going to pay an increase price regardless of what you want. Every single person that I know or know of is doing it…going through a pandemic too. So everything has to stretch,” Smith added.

Even though gas prices continue to rise, you can still find deals. We found gas Sunday for $3.04 a gallon on the GasBuddy app. These apps can come in handy if you are trying to save money.

You can find the cheapest gas prices in your area here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/home

