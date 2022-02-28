Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

(AP) - The top six and seven of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both records.

The single day of chaos led to some big changes in this week’s poll - everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 43 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week.

No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.