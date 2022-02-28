‘It’s an overwhelming feeling’: Highland Home shouldering history, head into state tournament

HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association basketball semifinals begin Monday and several teams are returning. Then there are teams like the Highland Home boys who are making their first appearance ever.

“I don’t even know how to put it in words. It’s just crazy for real,” said Highland Home junior forward Keldric Faulk.

The Flying Squadron has reached new heights in this 2021-22 season. 28 wins, a first-ever appearance in the Regional tournament, and a berth in the Boys 2A Final Four, something no boys team has ever done before this year.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling. Just to know that in our school history, we the first team to ever do this. It lets me know that this is a special group that I was growing up with and when I was younger I never thought about anything like this, so it’s real special to me,” said Faulk.

Highland Home’s 2021-22 journey, though, begins at the end of last season.

“We thought we had a pretty good team. We go on the road in our first playoff experience and lose to a good Thorsby team in a game we had many chances to win,” said Highland Home coach Jonny Mitchell. “So, I told ‘em after the game then, I said, ‘You know, don’t forget how this feels. Let that be fuel for getting better,” he said.

One player, especially, took the loss to Thorsby at the end of last season to heart; junior guard Latregan Cooper.

“The whole time in Montgomery I was thinking, ‘I can’t let my team down no more, like I did last year,’” said Cooper. “And the only thing I was thinking bout the whole time was, ‘We gotta go all the way this year. I don’t wanna be heartbroken like I was last year when we lost against Thorsby.’”

Not only did Highland Home advance out of the first round, but the Squadron kept climbing, all the way through sub-regionals and then a Southwest Regional championship over Greene County.

“We came in, we said, ‘Hey, we ain’t gone never lose in the first round again at Highland Home,’” said Faulk.

Words every returning player kept close to the vest. Now, the boys join the 2001 girls team as the only two in Highland Home’s basketball history to make the Final Four.

“It’s been real stressful. Overwhelming really, but overall it’s been fun,” said Faulk. “Just to come in and know that you possibly have a chance to compete at a high level like this. And with this team, it wouldn’t be possible.”

They’re not just playing for each other, however. They’re playing for the entire community of Highland Home.

“I had over 200 people call, text, Facebook message, ‘What can we do?’ ‘Congratulations.’ So, it’s a big deal for this community,” said Mitchell. “They support us in Montgomery. I think they will in Birmingham. It’s easy to support people that are winning, but it’s also easy to support good kids who are doing it the right way and so our community’s been behind that.”

The Flying Squadron will take on Mars Hill Bible in the second boys 2A semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. If they get by that hurdle, the winner between Lanett and Section awaits Friday in the championship game.

“To me, we really a state championship team. That’s how good we are,” said Faulk.

