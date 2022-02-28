Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russian attack

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, was destroyed by a Russian attack on an airport near Kyiv, according to the Ukraine government official Twitter account.

Mriya, which translates to “dream,” had been sitting in its hangar at a Ukrainian air base in Hostomel, Ukraine. The air base at Hostomel had been the site of intense clashes on Thursday, when the Russian military took control of the air base.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System detected multiple fires at the airport, including at the hangar where the plane is kept. The fire at the hangar was detected at 11:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NASA data.

It is not clear if these fires at the airport are the result of actual fires or explosions from military strikes.

NASA obtained the fire data from a number of NOAA and NASA satellites.

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that Mryia in Ukrainian means “dream.”

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya,’” he said. “But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free, and democratic European state.”

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
A GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family of Ja’Seyon Green.
Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera
South Alabama businessman Jeff Coleman parked an 18-wheeler in front of the Alabama Capitol on...
Coleman parks 18-wheeler at Ala. Capitol amid congressional ballot fight
Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality