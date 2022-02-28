Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its eleventh homicide investigation of the year after finding a person shot to death late Saturday night.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 11:15 Saturday night where they found the victim. Marion Woodward, 31, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No motive or suspects have been identified.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

