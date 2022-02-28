Advertise
Several Ala. colleges waiving application fees this week

Alabama high school students can apply to several colleges this week without fees.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama high school students can apply to several colleges this week without fees as a part the state’s Spring 2022 College Application Campaign.

State leaders say a key goal of this initiative is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“During our recent college application campaign held in October, we had over 25,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities throughout the country have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived application fees from February 27 - March 5:

  • Alabama State University - Alabama
  • Allen University - South Carolina
  • Andrew College - Georgia
  • Athens State University - Alabama
  • Auburn University at Montgomery - Alabama
  • Faulkner University - Alabama
  • Florida Southern College - Florida
  • Huntingdon College - Alabama
  • Jacksonville State University - Alabama
  • Marion Military Institute - Alabama
  • Maryville College - Tennessee
  • Mississippi College - Mississippi
  • Spring Hill College - Alabama
  • Talladega College - Alabama
  • Troy University - Alabama
  • University of Alabama – Alabama
  • University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama
  • University of Montevallo – Alabama
  • University of North Alabama - Alabama
  • University of South Alabama – Alabama
  • University of Tennessee Southern - Tennessee
  • University of West Alabama – Alabama
  • University of West Georgia - Georgia
  • Alabama Community College System – Alabama
    • Bevill State Community College
    • Bishop State Community College
    • Gadsden State Community College
    • Northeast Alabama Community College
    • Shelton State Community College
    • Southern Union State Community College
    • Trenholm State Community College
    • Wallace Community College

Some of the participating colleges require an application code. You can find additional details here.

