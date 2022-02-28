Warming trend expected as the week progresses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we get ready to wrap up the month of February, it looks like we will be a bit cooler than normal. Morning clouds faded fast, and afternoon sunshine has helped warm a lot of towns up... we saw highs climb into the low and mid 60s. Even though it is a few degree below normal, it was still an overall great start to our workweek; not only are we anticipating lots of sunshine, but warming temperatures and not a chance of rain in sight are two other elements we’re happy to see for early March!

Temperatures will push closer to 70° on Tuesday before heading well into the 70s Wednesday and beyond. Highs could potentially hit the lower 80s for this upcoming weekend...

Staying dry and sunny, but getting warmer! (WSFA 12 News)

What makes the warm-up even better is it won’t come with any rain or thunderstorms. There is not really a chance of precipitation through at least next Sunday. Yep, all zeros across the board for rain chances!

That’s because there won’t be a whole lot of moisture pushing into the area. High pressure will keep the humidity at bay all week long. There will be a little jump in the humidity for the weekend, but not enough to bring rain or make it feel muggy outside.

Total rain over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

While the afternoons will be warming up with a good deal of sunshine, but overnights will be cool for this time of year. Lows will be on either side of 40 degrees over the next couple of mornings. It’s not until this weekend that we see warmer overnights in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.