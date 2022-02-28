Wetumpka teacher, students build a ‘living museum’ for Black History Month

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s never a dull moment in Payton Robertson’s second-grade classroom. Her students are always up, moving around, smiling, and singing.

“In my experience, kids just learn best when they’re up and moving and engaging in fun,” Robertson said, “So, we do some worksheets, but we like to throw in some active learning. There’s moving around the room, some motions, and singing too.”

A Wetumpka native, Robertson has been teaching for four years. She recently returned to her hometown to inspire others.

“These kids make it so easy to come to work and do my job,” she said, “I can truly say that I wake up every day and do what I love.”

For Black History Month, Ms. Robertson, with the help of her students, recognized famous Americans and created what she calls a “live biography museum.” Parents, teachers, and staff were all invited to attend.

“We do Black History Month combined with the Famous American standard,” she said. “My students made posters, prepared a speech, and did a lot of research. From there, they dress up and bring their person to life and truly embody who the person really is.”

Wetumpka students working on a project for the past month get to show off what they learned in a unique way. (WSFA 12 News)

While Ms. Robertson, by definition, might not be a “Famous American”, she’s changing lives in the classroom, one student at a time, and that’s what makes her a true Class Act.

