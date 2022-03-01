1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person involved in a Tuesday morning crash is now facing criminal charges after being released from an area hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Rosa Parks Avenue and West South Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. where they found a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was overturned.
Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, including 27-year-old Montgomery resident Zachary Williams, who was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Williams is now charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
