1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person involved in a Tuesday morning crash is now facing criminal charges after being released from an area hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Rosa Parks Avenue and West South Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. where they found a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was overturned.

Zachary Williams has been charged with first-degree robbery after the stolen vehicle he was in was involved in a 3-vehicle crash on March 1, 2022. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, including 27-year-old Montgomery resident Zachary Williams, who was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Williams is now charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.