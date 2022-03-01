Advertise
18-wheeler hauling chicken fat overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler that was hauling chicken fat.

The accident happened on I-20 West at the I-59 interchange. No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

