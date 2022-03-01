Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 killed in early Friday morning Montgomery crash

Two people have died following an early Friday morning crash, according to the Montgomery...
Two people have died following an early Friday morning crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died following an early Friday morning crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Congressman WL Dickinson Drive and Gunter Park Drive around 1:55 a.m. Friday in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

On scene, first responders found the driver of a 1997 Chevy pickup truck with non-life-threatening injuries, Two passengers in the vehicle have since died. They include Marian Jones, 27, of Montgomery, who died on the scene, and Iesha Vandiver, 30, also of Montgomery, who was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 1995 GMC C1500, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you...
80s are just right around the corner
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022