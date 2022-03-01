2 killed in early Friday morning Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died following an early Friday morning crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Congressman WL Dickinson Drive and Gunter Park Drive around 1:55 a.m. Friday in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

On scene, first responders found the driver of a 1997 Chevy pickup truck with non-life-threatening injuries, Two passengers in the vehicle have since died. They include Marian Jones, 27, of Montgomery, who died on the scene, and Iesha Vandiver, 30, also of Montgomery, who was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 1995 GMC C1500, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.