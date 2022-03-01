Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Call for Action needs volunteers to help consumers find resolutions

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 news is entering a new partnership to help you solve your problems and needs volunteers.

Call for Action is a non-profit network of consumer hotlines that works similar to Defenders Phone Banks we’ve done in the past. Call for Action will be available every day to walk you through any issues you have with businesses, government agencies, or other organizations.

“We will train you. We will teach you how to solve consumer problems, and the greatest advantage to you will be the fact that you’re going to learn what’s going on in your community, you’re going to know about all the latest scams, you’re gonna know what’s happening out there, you’re gonna be right on top of it, and you’re going to get some great training, and you’re going to meet some other wonderful people. We have people who have come from all walks of life, we have lawyers, we have accountants, we have housewives. It doesn’t matter what your background is, if you can use the computer, and you’re interested in helping consumers, we would love for you to get it, get in touch with us, and let us help you be a volunteer to serve your community,” explained Shirley Rooker, President of Call for Action.

“We set up volunteer groups in radio, television, and newspapers around the country,” Rooker described how the program works. “We work on big problems. We work on small problems. There are a few things we don’t do. We don’t work on mental health issues. We don’t work on employment issues, or we don’t work on cases where you’ve already obtained a lawyer. But we do work on almost everything. We’re really accomplished people we have people from all walks of life, volunteering it call for action, and I I just think it’s the most fun thing I’ve ever done.”

Apply to become a volunteer at https://www.wsfa.com/page/call-for-action/#:~:text=You%20can%20also%20call%201,staffed%20entirely%20by%20dedicated%20volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you...
80s are just right around the corner
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022