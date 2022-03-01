Call for Action needs volunteers to help consumers find resolutions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 news is entering a new partnership to help you solve your problems and needs volunteers.

Call for Action is a non-profit network of consumer hotlines that works similar to Defenders Phone Banks we’ve done in the past. Call for Action will be available every day to walk you through any issues you have with businesses, government agencies, or other organizations.

“We will train you. We will teach you how to solve consumer problems, and the greatest advantage to you will be the fact that you’re going to learn what’s going on in your community, you’re going to know about all the latest scams, you’re gonna know what’s happening out there, you’re gonna be right on top of it, and you’re going to get some great training, and you’re going to meet some other wonderful people. We have people who have come from all walks of life, we have lawyers, we have accountants, we have housewives. It doesn’t matter what your background is, if you can use the computer, and you’re interested in helping consumers, we would love for you to get it, get in touch with us, and let us help you be a volunteer to serve your community,” explained Shirley Rooker, President of Call for Action.

“We set up volunteer groups in radio, television, and newspapers around the country,” Rooker described how the program works. “We work on big problems. We work on small problems. There are a few things we don’t do. We don’t work on mental health issues. We don’t work on employment issues, or we don’t work on cases where you’ve already obtained a lawyer. But we do work on almost everything. We’re really accomplished people we have people from all walks of life, volunteering it call for action, and I I just think it’s the most fun thing I’ve ever done.”

Apply to become a volunteer at https://www.wsfa.com/page/call-for-action/#:~:text=You%20can%20also%20call%201,staffed%20entirely%20by%20dedicated%20volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.