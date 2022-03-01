Advertise
Downtown Montgomery lights up in solidarity with Ukraine

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 5,500 miles separate the capitals of Alabama and Ukraine, but this week will feature a show of solidarity from Montgomery to the people of Kyiv.

Both Montgomery City Hall and the Court Square Fountain will be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine’s flag and coat of arms, as a symbol of the city’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directed the installation of the blue and yellow lights.

Ukrainians continue to resist attacks on its cities by Russia, which invaded the nation last week.

