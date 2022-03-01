Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former Phenix City mayor passes away

Former Phenix City mayor dies
Former Phenix City mayor dies(Source: Vance Funeral Home)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - The first publicly selected mayor of Phenix City has died.

William Franklin Roberts was born in Marion Co., Georgia in 1930 and served in the Army as a military police officer. Roberts entered office as Phenix City’s City Commissioner in 1970. He then later served as mayor between 1972 and 1976.

His funeral will be held March 2 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home on US 431 in Phenix City.

Flowers are being accepted or contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Roberts was 92 years old.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Auburn University’s EAGLE Program expands to help students with disabilities
Auburn University’s EAGLES Program expands to help students with disabilities
“Tours of Montgomery” also takes tourists through the Browder House, home of Aurelia S....
Montgomery business shines light on lesser-known landmarks of Civil Rights Movement
Auburn City Council approves new dog park