Opelika felon gets nearly 5 years in prison for being in possession of firearm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man will spend nearly five years behind bars for being in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Court records show, on January 26, 2019, an Alabama State Trooper was patrolling Highway 51 in Opelika when he observed a black Ford Mustang cross the centerline and initiated a traffic stop.

38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was a passenger in that vehicle. Court documents show Patton gave conflicting information when the trooper attempted to identify him.

“During this process, the trooper noticed that the passenger was reaching around behind the seat in a suspicious manner and asked for him to exit the vehicle in case he might be reaching for a weapon. The vehicle was then searched and a 9mm handgun was found in the pocket on the back of the seat. The Trooper was finally able to positively identify the passenger as Hyram Franklin Patton, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Macon County.”

According to court records, Patton eventually admitted the gun belonged to him. He has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Patton was arrested on the scene.

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2021 and pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021. On February 25, he was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised released.

