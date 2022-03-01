Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Opelika felon gets nearly 5 years in prison for being in possession of firearm

38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was sentenced to 57 months in prison for being a felon in...
38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was sentenced to 57 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.(MGN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man will spend nearly five years behind bars for being in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Court records show, on January 26, 2019, an Alabama State Trooper was patrolling Highway 51 in Opelika when he observed a black Ford Mustang cross the centerline and initiated a traffic stop.

38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was a passenger in that vehicle. Court documents show Patton gave conflicting information when the trooper attempted to identify him.

According to court records, Patton eventually admitted the gun belonged to him. He has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Patton was arrested on the scene.

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2021 and pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021. On February 25, he was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you...
80s are just right around the corner
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022