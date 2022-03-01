Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery

57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that happened last month.

Monday, authorities arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges, of Columbus. He is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue on February 11.

(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Hodges is charged with first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

Latest News

Today will be warm and sunny.
80s just around the corner
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
"I know what they're going through. Having lived through it, it's very easy for me to...
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine