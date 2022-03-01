Advertise
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

These images may be too disturbing for some to view.
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving eight students dead.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An EF4 tornado struck the city of Enterprise on March 1, 2007.

The tornado first touched down near the Enterprise Municipal Airport. The damage in this area was minimal compared to what was to come.

After briefly lifting, the tornado again touchdown close to downtown Enterprise. Enterprise High School took a direct hit. Hillcrest Elementary School and Hillcrest Baptist Church also suffered significant damage.

Hundreds of homes were heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

Over $350 million dollars in damage was done in the city.

A new high school was built in a new location in the city. A memorial sit at the site of the old high school remembering the 9 lives lost in the city that day. 8 of those were students at the high school. They died when a wall in the school came down on top of them as they were taking shelter in one of the school’s hallways.

News4 has uploaded over 100 photos from the day of the storm and it’s aftermath.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

