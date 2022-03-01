Turning unseasonably warm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend is on! Temperatures will push 70 degrees today before heading up into the 70s beginning tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s for your weekend plans.

We continue warming up this week. (WSFA 12 News)

What makes the warm-up even better is it won’t come with any rain or thunderstorms. There is absolutely no chance of precipitation through at least Sunday. Yep, all zeros across the board for rain chances!

That’s because there won’t be a whole lot of moisture pushing into the area. High pressure will keep the humidity at bay all week long. There will be a little jump in the humidity for the weekend, but not enough to bring rain or make it feel muggy outside.

It'll be the warmest weekend in awhile. (WSFA 12 News)

While the afternoons will be warming up with a good deal of sunshine, but overnights will be cool for this time of year. Lows will be on either side of 40 degrees tonight with 40s for the rest of the workweek. It’s not until this weekend that we see warmer overnights in the 50s.

There are pretty good signs of a change heading into next week in the form of increasing moisture and humidity. This, combined with a system that will move closer, will lead to increasing rain chances early next week and beyond.

A system will interact with increasing moisture and bring rain and storm chances early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now it’s too early to talk specific chances and coverage, but we are introducing a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday.

