United Way of Lee County director to step down after 25 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 25 years of leading the United Way of Lee County, Executive Director Rebecca Benton is planning to step down.

She made the announcement during February’s board of directors meeting.

“This has been such a rewarding experience both personally and professionally,” Benton said. “I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing group of community leaders and volunteers.”

Between 1997-2021, Benton oversaw 25 of the organization’s fundraising campaigns that received more than $24 million in pledges to allocate to 51 partner agencies, programs, and initiatives.

“While it is difficult to step away from this incredible organization, I know that this is the right time,” she said. “We have a wonderful staff here at United Way that is mission-focused, and I know that they will continue to work hard to accomplish our mission.”

Benton has worked with the organization’s executive board on a transition plan. The board has formed selection and strategic planning committees with target dates to post the position in this month, interview candidates in April, and recommend and vote on a new executive director in May with a start date in June as Benton departs.

