Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

United Way of Lee County director to step down after 25 years

After 25 years of leading the United Way of Lee County, Executive Director Rebecca Benton is...
After 25 years of leading the United Way of Lee County, Executive Director Rebecca Benton is stepping down in June.(Source: United Way of Lee County)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 25 years of leading the United Way of Lee County, Executive Director Rebecca Benton is planning to step down.

She made the announcement during February’s board of directors meeting.

“This has been such a rewarding experience both personally and professionally,” Benton said. “I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing group of community leaders and volunteers.”

Between 1997-2021, Benton oversaw 25 of the organization’s fundraising campaigns that received more than $24 million in pledges to allocate to 51 partner agencies, programs, and initiatives.

“While it is difficult to step away from this incredible organization, I know that this is the right time,” she said. “We have a wonderful staff here at United Way that is mission-focused, and I know that they will continue to work hard to accomplish our mission.”

Benton has worked with the organization’s executive board on a transition plan. The board has formed selection and strategic planning committees with target dates to post the position in this month, interview candidates in April, and recommend and vote on a new executive director in May with a start date in June as Benton departs.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

Latest News

Today will be warm and sunny.
80s just around the corner
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
"I know what they're going through. Having lived through it, it's very easy for me to...
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Local Ukrainian compares Russian invasion to his memories of WWII
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine