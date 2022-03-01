Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Watch WSFA’s ‘Sitting for Justice’ documentary

Sitting for Justice goes behind the scenes of how the Montgomery Bus Boycott came to be. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend WSFA 12 News premiered a special one-hour documentary hosted by anchor Valorie Lawson called “Sitting for Justice.”

“Sitting for Justice” goes behind the scenes of how the Montgomery Bus Boycott came to be.

We talked to people with firsthand knowledge of the historic event, including civil rights attorney Fred Gray, activists Claudette Colvin and Doris Crenshaw, as well as several historians.

The Bus Boycott was the catalyst that sparked the modern-day Civil Rights Movement. It also propelled Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., into the national spotlight, becoming not only the face of the Bus Boycott but of the entire Civil Rights Movement.

The boycott played a role in the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

You can watch “Sitting for Justice” above or on the WSFA 12 News app on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you...
80s are just right around the corner
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022