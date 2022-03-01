Watch WSFA’s ‘Sitting for Justice’ documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend WSFA 12 News premiered a special one-hour documentary hosted by anchor Valorie Lawson called “Sitting for Justice.”

“Sitting for Justice” goes behind the scenes of how the Montgomery Bus Boycott came to be.

We talked to people with firsthand knowledge of the historic event, including civil rights attorney Fred Gray, activists Claudette Colvin and Doris Crenshaw, as well as several historians.

The Bus Boycott was the catalyst that sparked the modern-day Civil Rights Movement. It also propelled Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., into the national spotlight, becoming not only the face of the Bus Boycott but of the entire Civil Rights Movement.

The boycott played a role in the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

You can watch “Sitting for Justice” above or on the WSFA 12 News app on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

