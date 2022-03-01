Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Where’s my tax refund?

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.(Cabania via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that the fastest and easiest way to check on the status of your refund is by using the Where’s My Refund? tool on the agency’s website.

You can use Where’s My Refund? to start checking your refund status within 24 hours after an e-filed return is received. If you filed a paper return in the mail, you can start checking your refund status four weeks after mailing the return.

Where’s My Refund? will display progress in three phases:

  1. Return received
  2. Refund approved
  3. Refund sent
The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency which could impact your tax return. (Source: CNN, POOL, IRS.GOV)

Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of the IRS accepting the filed return. However, it may take longer if the return requires an additional review or if there are errors on the return. The IRS will contact you by mail if more information is needed to process your return.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS said you can expect to get your refund by March 1 if:

  • The return was filed online
  • You chose to get your refund by direct deposit
  • No issues were found with the return

For more information, visit the IRS website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall...
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops
Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas.
Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices