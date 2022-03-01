Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home

Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were called to an Autauga County home.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found several dogs chained and another dead at an Autauga County home.

Danielle Chunte Erskine, 28, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

Court records say deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of North Pickett Street in Autaugaville around 6 a.m. Thursday. According to the deposition, deputies noticed a dead dog and several others that appeared malnourished in an enclosure at the residence.

Four dogs were found to be confined using heavy-duty chains, which restricted their movement. The dogs did not have access to clean water or dog food.

The deposition also added that one of the dogs appeared to be injured. A large laceration could be seen on its left shoulder that appeared to have been untreated.

The dogs were removed from the scene and are awaiting a medical screening, court records added.

Erskine was taken into custody and transported to the Autauga County Jail where she was placed under a $60,000 cash-only bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery
2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be March 3-6.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced
Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you...
80s are just right around the corner
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022
12 Talk: Ranch Roundup 2022