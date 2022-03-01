Yolanda Adams, Alabama, Nelly, The Blind Boys of Alabama and MORE to perform at The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies will include some huge names in music.

The two nights of performances will celebrate the rich musical and cultural history of The Games’ 2022 host city Birmingham.

Set for July 7th and 17th at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, the ceremonies will feature musical and theatrical performances spanning a broad range of genres and generations.

With funk legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins serving as Master of Ceremonies, the lineup of performers includes: Yolanda Adams, Alabama, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Nelly, Pastor Mike Jr., Martha Reeves, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Worth The Wait, and Yung Bleu.

The World Games 2022 will kick off on July 7th at Protective Stadium with Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One.

Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future.

Spoken word artist, musician, educator, and Birmingham native, Sharrif Simmons will deliver a poem during the Opening Ceremonies.

On July 17th at Protective Stadium, the grand finale of The World Games 2022 – One WorldOne People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity – will commemorate The Games with incredible performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. Presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, the final presentation will include the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city: Chengdu, China.

“The World Games will bring a once-in-a-lifetime level of focus and attention to Birmingham and Alabama,” says Dr. Henry Panion, Artistic Director of The World Games 2022. “It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama in presentations that are both festive and reflective, commemorating our past yet articulating the hope of our future. I wanted to combine the elements of Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl half-time shows, with the best of my true loves... the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry, and precision of professional drum corps. Gospel Music and the sound of Gospel have influenced virtually every form of music across the globe. So, as an indigenous art form of America and Alabama, it is only appropriate that it be featured so prominently in these World Games.”

Developed in partnership with the cohort of global partners and advisers, Birmingham-based Audiostate 55 Entertainment will create and direct the ceremonies.

The public is invited to be a part of The World Games 2022 music video shoot for the theme song ‘Hope of Alabama.’ The video will include a number of music stars on the steps of the 16st Street Baptist Church. The shoot is Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

The World Games are returning to the United States in 2022 for the first time in more than 40 years. This year over the course of 11 days, The World Games will feature events across 34 sports, showcasing some 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries. A total of 24 competition venues will participate in this year’s World Games, including the newly renovated Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.

