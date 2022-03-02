5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriffs Department has released new information on the murder of 19-year-old, Brittney Corbitt.

On February 28, 2022, members of the U. S. Marshall’s task force took the fifth suspect into custody on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into the murder of Brittney Corbitt of Newville, Alabama.

Sharif Moore in custody for Henry County teen murder. (Henry County Jail)

Sharif Damonte Moore, 25 of Dothan, was taken into custody by the U. S. Marshall’s task force and the Dothan Police Department at a residence on Sixth Ave. in Dothan on charges of Capital Murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and four counts of attempted murder.

4 suspects were taken into custody in February.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshall’s service and the Dothan Police Department for their assistance in this arrest.

