Temperatures in the 80s are right around the corner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another sun filled day on Thursday. Highs will again warm into the middle to upper 70s along with west winds around 5 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear, temperatures will fall into the middle 40s and winds will be calm.

Friday is looking even warmer. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph helping temperatures rise above average. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with light to calm winds.

The start to the weekend is looking picture perfect. Saturday we will see sunny skies and afternoon highs warming into the 80s. Saturday night will fall into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday we are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a very small chance for a shower on Sunday but most will remain dry. Highs will reach back into the 80s with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Warming up through the weekend, but the return of wet weather could be here sooner than you think... (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms are back in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain will linger into Monday night with lows in the 50s.

A few showers are back into the forecast for Tuesday with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Wednesday is looking much like Tuesday with a passing shower possible. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s.

