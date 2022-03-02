80s just around the corner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend continues! Temperatures will push well into the middle 70s today before heading up into the upper 70s tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.

Sunshine warms us up into the mid-70s. (WSFA 12 News)

What makes the warm temperatures even better is it won’t come with any rain or thunderstorms. There is absolutely no chance of precipitation through at least sunrise Monday. We’ve got all zeros across the board for rain chances for the next 5 days -- rather unusual for the start of March.

The lack of rain will be due to a lack of moisture pushing into the area. High pressure will keep the humidity at bay all week long. There will be a little jump in the humidity for the weekend, but not enough to bring rain or make it feel muggy outside.

It just keeps getting warmer. (WSFA 12 News)

While the afternoons will be warm with a good deal of sunshine, the overnights will remain cool. Lows will be in the 40s for the rest of the workweek, which is about average for early March. It’s not until this weekend that we see warmer overnights in the 50s.

Things will definitely change heading into next week. We’re in for increasing moisture and humidity as the flow comes in from the Gulf of Mexico. This, combined with a system, will lead to increasing rain chances beginning Monday.

Rain and storm chances return next week. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, Monday night and Tuesday morning in association with above mentioned system. Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Tuesday night, Wednesday and beyond. As of now we don’t have any formidable risk for severe weather or overly heavy rainfall, but that could change. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!

