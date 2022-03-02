AAA offers tips to save money at the gas pump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent world oil prices soaring. Here in Alabama we are seeing hikes in gas prices, but it’s still among the lowest in the nation.

Right now the Alabama average is $3.36. That’s up more than 30 cents compared to a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average is $3.61.

“Most of us are still making about the same amount of money but paying a lot more for everything else. And when you add to that the fact that we’re putting more money in our gas tank every week, it really stings for most people,” said Clay Ingram with AAA.

Ingram says there are ways to save at the pump.

“Fuel conservation is a very important thing for all of us to utilize. It helps drive gas prices down instead of allowing them to go up. And it saves us a lot of money,” said Ingram.

Lightening the load in your vehicle and making sure your tires are properly aligned and inflated are just a couple of things you can do.

“The rule of thumb on that is that for every pound of pressure, you have a tire under-inflated, you can lose as much as 2% of your fuel efficiency,” said Ingram.

Probably the biggest gas saving tip of all is to change your driving behavior. He says one study showed that if you go from being a very aggressive driver to being a very conservative driver, you can save as much as 33% of your fuel costs by making that change.

“The aggressive driving that a lot of us do that we don’t really realize we’re doing, the fast starts, the hard stops, the weaving in and out of lanes and traffic on the interstate, speeding up when you know there’s a red light ahead and then slamming on the brakes, all that uses way, way more fuel than most people realize,” said Ingram.

AAA suggests people go twice a year and get their car checked out once before summer and once before winter.

Despite the high gas prices, state tourism director Lee Sentell is still expecting a strong spring break and summer at Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

