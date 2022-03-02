Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.(WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the Senate-passed legislation on Wednesday. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

The committee also approved a House version of the same bill.

The bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years old or younger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers say if they pass a gambling bill, they want the proceeds to go toward college...
Gambling legislation back before Alabama lawmakers
The Alabama Senate has approved legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get...
Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Gambling legislation being pushed again in Alabama
Gambling legislation being pushed again in Alabama
Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
On Tuesday, March 1st, the House passed the bill, HB 122, to help alleviate trains in the...
Alabama lawmakers working to stop trains from blocking railroad crossings