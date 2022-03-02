Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama House committee approves $8.1B education budget

The Alabama House Ways and Means Education Committee can be seen through a camera viewfinder on...
The Alabama House Ways and Means Education Committee can be seen through a camera viewfinder on March 2, 2022 as it approves an $8.1 billion education budget.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama House committee cast a favorable vote for an $8.1 billion education budget Wednesday.

The budget, one of the largest in the state’s history, includes money for classroom materials and hiring technology coordinators and reading coaches.

It also allocates $20 million dollars for the Numeracy Act bill, which passed through a Senate committee last Thursday, and a proposed 4% raise to teachers and a bonus for retired educators.

“We have the money because we had this federal infusion, people are spending the money that generates sales and income taxes,” said state Rep. Danny Garrett, R-District 44, who serves as chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee. “And we have been, we’ve kind of drawn the line and said we budget, we’re not spending all that money we’re accumulating, so we accumulate a large balance coming into this year. Probably we’ll have another large balance next year.”

The bill now heads to the House floor.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

Alabama State House
Alabama House approves resolution condemning Russia
Bill aimed at easing traffic tickets
Proposed bill would end automatic license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
The Alabama Education Association has announced sweeping changes regarding COVID-19 after...
Alabama lawmakers considering $8.1B education budget