Alabama House committee approves $8.1B education budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama House committee cast a favorable vote for an $8.1 billion education budget Wednesday.

The budget, one of the largest in the state’s history, includes money for classroom materials and hiring technology coordinators and reading coaches.

It also allocates $20 million dollars for the Numeracy Act bill, which passed through a Senate committee last Thursday, and a proposed 4% raise to teachers and a bonus for retired educators.

“We have the money because we had this federal infusion, people are spending the money that generates sales and income taxes,” said state Rep. Danny Garrett, R-District 44, who serves as chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee. “And we have been, we’ve kind of drawn the line and said we budget, we’re not spending all that money we’re accumulating, so we accumulate a large balance coming into this year. Probably we’ll have another large balance next year.”

The bill now heads to the House floor.

