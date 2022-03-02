Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers considering $8.1B education budget

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to education, lawmakers are now looking at the $8.1 billion budget. On Tuesday morning, a House committee discussed allocations to the state’s education trust fund.

This is another large budget for the state, and the $8.1 billion is actually $125 million less than Gov. Kay Ivey’s recommended budget. However, it didn’t prevent multiple increases to areas where these funds are allocated.

“I can certainly attest that you make your worst decisions when times are good and when you have a lot of money,” said Rep. Danny Garrett, chairman of House Ways and Means Education Committee.

Part of the influx of funds to this budget is due to pandemic relief money, but with this in mind, Garrett says a lot of this budget requires a lot of thought.

“Make decisions that are thoughtful and carefully considered, rational, prudent, responsible, in the best interest of the state as a whole, and without regard to political agendas,” said Garrett.

The decisions on the budget include some pay increases for educators, but a large amount of the money will be seen in the classroom.

“With the funding increase that is in the budget now, we will be able to serve 35 more classrooms that will raise quality in the kindergarten through third grade years. These classrooms actually continue to build upon the foundation that has been laid in pre-K for our children,” said Barara Cooper, secretary of the Department of Early Childhood Education.

“Increasing the materials, supplies there, fully funding reading coaches, making sure every district has tech coordinators. I mean technology is changing the whole education process. Fully funding those tech coordinators, fully funding the reading coaching program,” said Garrett.

Some of the money has been allocated to legislation that hasn’t completely passed, like the free period products for the school bathroom bill, that just received a passing vote on the House floor.

None of the bills that had to do with the budget were voted on Tuesday. The committee plans to return Wednesday in order to do so.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

Latest News

Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
Alabama House passes resolution condemning Russia, supporting Ukraine
Alabama Numeracy Act passes Senate committee
Alabama Numeracy Act passes Senate committee
Alabama lawmakers considering $8.1B education budget
Alabama lawmakers considering $8.1B education budget
Greta Van Susteren talks upcoming State of the Union
Greta Van Susteren talks upcoming State of the Union