Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and the South Boulevard will cause delays...
1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the...
Court filings reveal new details in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were...
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night.
Saturday night Montgomery homicide victim identified

Latest News

Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday....
Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the...
No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death
FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel...
Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks