Buy Alabama Best campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association kicked off the 2022 Buy Alabama’s Best campaign.

The Buy Alabama’s Best campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured and/or headquartered in the state of Alabama.

A portion of the proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit Children’s of Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.