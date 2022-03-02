Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Buy Alabama Best campaign

The Alabama State Capitol
The Alabama State Capitol(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association kicked off the 2022 Buy Alabama’s Best campaign.

The Buy Alabama’s Best campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured and/or headquartered in the state of Alabama.

A portion of the proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit Children’s of Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Bruce Jr. is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Marion Woodward.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault...
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal crash involving ambulance
The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of...
Ala. man is first convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Crystal Owens is being held on assault charges after allegedly stabbing a Crenshaw County...
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama boater
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019
Police: Man tried to run over Goodwater officer