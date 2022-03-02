Advertise
Card’s game-winner sends Saint James to girls 4A championship

By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Saint James advanced to the AHSAA Class 4A girls championship game with a 47-45 win, but the way they advanced is a story of redemption.

A season ago, the Saint James girls lost in the 4A regional championship, breaking the hearts of every player. One year later, sophomore Ava Card made up for a late foul that led to a tie game at 45. She did so by sinking the game-winning basket with seconds left, sending her team to the 4A state championship.

“So I had made that foul down here and I was like, ‘OK, this is on me,’” she said.

While attempting to rebound a missed free throw, Card was called for a foul against New Hope’s Kaylee Lebon, sending Lebon to the foul line with New Hope trailing 45-43.

Lebon knocked down both free throws, tying the game, and New Hope overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit.

“I pushed the ball up the court, give it to Nat, and I’m like, ‘Give it back! Give it back!’ because I was so ready to get my redemption,” said Card. “And I was just really excited. I’ve been dreaming about that for forever and so excited that I made the shot finally.”

Card caught the ball in the post and turned to her right, putting up her game-winning basket. New Hope’s attempt at the buzzer failed and the Trojans went wild.

“She was really confident about it, and I knew that she was going to make it when she shot it,” said Saint James senior forward Danielle Greene.

With Card’s shot, the pain of last season’s loss in the regional final erased, sending her team to its first state championship in girls basketball.

“To be this far, it means everything. It’s so exciting to be back with this team,” said Card.

Card accounted for 26 of the Saint James 47 points.

The Trojans will face Deshler in the girls 4A final Friday at 4 p.m.

