Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off their masks before beginning a speech in Tampa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Bruce Jr. is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Marion Woodward.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault...
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal crash involving ambulance
The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of...
Ala. man is first convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Crystal Owens is being held on assault charges after allegedly stabbing a Crenshaw County...
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed

Latest News

Kynt Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man tried to run over Goodwater officer
U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama boater
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019