Gov. Ivey proclaims Wednesday as a day of prayer for Ukraine

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday as a day of prayer for Ukraine.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday a day of prayer for Ukraine.

“Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and democracy. Alabamians are deeply rooted in their faith, and as many Christians observe Ash Wednesday, I urge our citizens to pray for peace in Ukraine,” Ivey said in a statement.

The proclamation says Alabama condemns Russia’s acts of aggression.

“Today, and everyday until the Russian Federation withdraws its forces, our people will continue to uplift Ukraine in prayer,” the proclamation states.

The proclamation is below:

