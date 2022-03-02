Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day

CLANTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today on Read Across America Day visited Clanton Elementary School, where she read What Do You Do with an Idea? to a kindergarten class.

She also visited a few classrooms and made an announcement over the intercom.

Following her visit, the governor issued the following quote:

“The single most important issue facing our state and the entire nation is our students’ education. Ensuring Alabama children become proficient readers is a top priority of mine, which is why I was thrilled to be celebrating Read Across America Day today.”

Photos from the governor’s visit can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720297077613

A video recapping Governor Ivey’s trip to Clanton can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEEAv4jmqAk

