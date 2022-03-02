Advertise
Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day
By Zach Hatcher and Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST
CLANTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today on Read Across America Day visited Clanton Elementary School, where she read What Do You Do with an Idea? to a kindergarten class.

She also visited a few classrooms and made an announcement over the intercom.

Following her visit, the governor issued the following quote:

